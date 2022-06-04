StockNews.com Lowers Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) to Sell

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AXDX. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.92.

Accelerate Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:AXDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 83,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $82,033.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,911.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 29,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $29,316.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,243.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,695 shares of company stock worth $126,121. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,508,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 400,169 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 211.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 1,570.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 125,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 118,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.