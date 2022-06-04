StockNews.com Lowers Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) to Buy

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:CPSI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $32.99. 65,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $487.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.68. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $37.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.00.

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.98 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, SVP James Patrick Murphy sold 1,238 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $41,856.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $34,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,400.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,434 shares of company stock valued at $441,084. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 775.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

