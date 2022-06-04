StockNews.com Lowers Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) to Hold

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also commented on HBCP. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

HBCP opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.16 and a 1 year high of $45.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.21). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 34.21% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $26.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 140.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 80.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

