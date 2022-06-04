StockNews.com Lowers Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Sell

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.05.
Shares of RY stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $104.77. 615,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $119.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $147.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90.
About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
