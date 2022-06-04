StockNews.com Lowers Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Sell

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.05.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $104.77. 615,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $119.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $147.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,351,548,000 after buying an additional 1,503,485 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,336,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,517,000 after purchasing an additional 637,460 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412,851 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,380,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,605,000 after purchasing an additional 608,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $1,635,969,000. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.