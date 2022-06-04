StockNews.com Upgrades Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) to “Buy”

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

Shares of CHUY traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.14. 124,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,495. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $419.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the first quarter worth $6,209,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 547.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 130,087 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

