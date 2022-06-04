StockNews.com Upgrades Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to “Buy”

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.29. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.11.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,885 shares of company stock valued at $100,509. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 38.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 47.8% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $7,701,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $1,873,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

