StockNews.com Upgrades Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) to “Hold”

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of SGMO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.72. 1,607,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $12.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 156.53% and a negative return on equity of 45.17%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,539,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 130,258 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,587,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 376,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 177,395 shares in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

