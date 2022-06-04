StockNews.com Upgrades Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) to Hold

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sesen Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.83.
Shares of Sesen Bio stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. 2,705,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,107. The stock has a market cap of $113.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69. Sesen Bio has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $6.04.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SESN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 45.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 9,763.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 13.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 108,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 14,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Sesen Bio by 48.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.
About Sesen Bio (Get Rating)
Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.
