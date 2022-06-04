StockNews.com Upgrades Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) to Hold

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sesen Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Shares of Sesen Bio stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. 2,705,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,107. The stock has a market cap of $113.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69. Sesen Bio has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $6.04.

Sesen Bio ( NASDAQ:SESN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SESN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 45.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 9,763.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 13.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 108,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 14,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Sesen Bio by 48.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

