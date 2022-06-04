StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions. The Company offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels. StoneCo Ltd. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Get StoneCo alerts:

STNE has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.31.

Shares of STNE opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $71.08.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. StoneCo’s revenue was up 138.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in StoneCo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,987,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in StoneCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 50.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About StoneCo (Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StoneCo (STNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.