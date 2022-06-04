Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.15 Million

Analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $166.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.96 million. Stratasys reported sales of $147.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year sales of $690.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $690.37 million to $691.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $751.92 million, with estimates ranging from $727.58 million to $785.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.80 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SSYS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

SSYS opened at $19.73 on Friday. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $42.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.22. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 0.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 14.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 9.6% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 12,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

