Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMMCF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of SMMCF stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

