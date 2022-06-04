Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.84.

SUMO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 3.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUMO opened at $8.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.29.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 51.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sumo Logic (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.