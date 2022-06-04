Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.73.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $42.02.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 55,104,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,379,277,000 after acquiring an additional 859,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,608,000 after buying an additional 702,121 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,270,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,992,000 after buying an additional 1,439,547 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,306,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $685,090,000 after buying an additional 183,661 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

