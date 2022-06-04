Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Saturday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $116,588.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,303,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,903. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 512.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 743.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Sunrun by 120.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 2.22. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $60.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.38). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

