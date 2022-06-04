Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) & Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Critical Review

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.8% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Sunworks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Advent Technologies and Sunworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $7.07 million 10.51 -$20.52 million ($0.56) -2.57 Sunworks $101.15 million 0.60 -$26.63 million ($1.06) -1.73

Advent Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunworks. Advent Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunworks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Advent Technologies and Sunworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sunworks 0 1 2 0 2.67

Advent Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,150.00%. Sunworks has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 200.55%. Given Advent Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Sunworks.

Profitability

This table compares Advent Technologies and Sunworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies -402.65% -36.33% -29.60% Sunworks -23.79% -40.54% -28.90%

Risk and Volatility

Advent Technologies has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunworks has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advent Technologies beats Sunworks on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advent Technologies (Get Rating)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers high-temperature proton exchange membrane (HT-PEM) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, membranes, and electrodes. It serves stationary and portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Sunworks (Get Rating)

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

