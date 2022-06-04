Taboola.com (TBLA) versus The Competition Financial Analysis

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) is one of 111 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Taboola.com to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Taboola.com and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 1 7 0 2.88 Taboola.com Competitors 1123 4514 9307 297 2.58

Taboola.com currently has a consensus price target of $10.44, suggesting a potential upside of 234.54%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 50.36%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taboola.com and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com $1.38 billion -$24.95 million -2.38 Taboola.com Competitors $7.93 billion $2.09 billion 15.54

Taboola.com’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Taboola.com. Taboola.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Taboola.com and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com -3.19% -5.77% -2.96% Taboola.com Competitors -383.40% -15.51% -5.39%

Volatility & Risk

Taboola.com has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com’s peers have a beta of 1.22, suggesting that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Taboola.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. Taboola.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

