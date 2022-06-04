Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) will post ($1.00) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.31). Taysha Gene Therapies posted earnings of ($1.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($4.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.73) to ($3.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.29) to ($2.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Taysha Gene Therapies.
Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.27). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS.
Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $111.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.29. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 659,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 46.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Taysha Gene Therapies (Get Rating)
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
