TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given “Hold” Rating at US Capital Advisors

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.76.

TRP stock opened at C$73.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.36. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$57.71 and a 1-year high of C$74.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$66.69. The firm has a market cap of C$72.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. As a group, analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.4400005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer G. Glenn Menuz sold 16,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.25, for a total transaction of C$1,193,328.47. Also, Senior Officer Bevin Mark Wirzba bought 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$72.03 per share, with a total value of C$92,912.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$853,140.86. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,684 shares of company stock valued at $533,840 and sold 83,120 shares valued at $6,057,773.

TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

