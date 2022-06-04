TC Energy’s (TRP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at US Capital Advisors

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at US Capital Advisors in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.42.

Shares of TRP opened at $58.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.50. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $44.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. TC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 344.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

