TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $972,351,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,331,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,368 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at about $169,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,769,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,642 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3,976.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 989,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 964,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $130.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $119.58 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

