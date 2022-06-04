TELUS (NYSE:TU) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,508. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57. TELUS has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 128,989 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,624,000 after buying an additional 128,470 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,793,000 after buying an additional 150,760 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

