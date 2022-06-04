Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Billion

Equities analysts expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.75 billion. Tenaris posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year sales of $10.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $11.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $12.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Tenaris had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.82) to €8.80 ($9.46) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. AlphaValue upgraded Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Tenaris from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TS opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.54. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $34.76.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

