Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $822.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER – Get Rating) will announce sales of $822.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $814.30 million and the highest is $830.00 million. Teradyne reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $755.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.26 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:TER opened at $107.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.87. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $97.63 and a 52-week high of $168.91.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

