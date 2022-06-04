Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Insider Sells $156,980.00 in Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $156,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TXRH traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.14. The stock had a trading volume of 896,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,065. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.15. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $102.80.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXRH. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.10.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

