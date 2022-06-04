The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.57.

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Allstate alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $131.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.12.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.48%.

Allstate Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.