The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAKE shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAKE traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.96. The stock had a trading volume of 492,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,052. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.66. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $63.25.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $793.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.10 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 38.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

