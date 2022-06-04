The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $435.56.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded down $10.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $342.27. 481,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,277. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $309.43 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.19). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total value of $294,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 22.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 571 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 489.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,804,000 after purchasing an additional 110,100 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.