The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) to announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.58. The GEO Group posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

NYSE GEO traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $6.90. 778,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The GEO Group has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 108.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,333,000 after buying an additional 441,817 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 22.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 78.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 25,630 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

