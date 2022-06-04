The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.67.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850 in the last ninety days.
NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $40.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.55. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.13.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
