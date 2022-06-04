The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.59 Billion

Brokerages expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) to announce $12.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Progressive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.13 billion and the highest is $12.93 billion. Progressive reported sales of $11.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full-year sales of $51.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.20 billion to $51.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $58.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.28 billion to $61.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

Progressive stock opened at $119.11 on Friday. Progressive has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $120.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

Progressive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total transaction of $364,682.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,217 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,041. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,588 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,790,308,000 after acquiring an additional 572,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,002,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,026,184,000 after acquiring an additional 46,799 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

