The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.96.

WU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in Western Union by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Union by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Western Union by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Union by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 188,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Western Union by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WU opened at $17.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 41.41%.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

