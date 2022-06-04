Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TBPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 20.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.79. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

