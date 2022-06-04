TheStreet Downgrades Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) to D

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Wireless Telecom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of WTT stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98. Wireless Telecom Group has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wireless Telecom Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:WTT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 55,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 33,189 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Wireless Telecom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 107,812 shares in the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company also engages in development, testing, and deployment of wireless technology.

