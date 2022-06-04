Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TPZEF shares. Desjardins upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS:TPZEF traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $18.92. 657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

