TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $262.38.

BLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE BLD traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.70. 137,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,840. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.35. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $165.01 and a twelve month high of $284.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.45.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.65. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at $131,795,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after acquiring an additional 526,053 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,460,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,763,000 after acquiring an additional 516,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $81,709,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,963,000 after acquiring an additional 271,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

