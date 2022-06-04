Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 335.20 ($4.24).
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.39) to GBX 319 ($4.04) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 400 ($5.06) to GBX 435 ($5.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 307 ($3.88) to GBX 292 ($3.69) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.54) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.43) target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
LON:TRN opened at GBX 321.30 ($4.07) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -128.52. Trainline has a twelve month low of GBX 147.37 ($1.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 400 ($5.06). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 282.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 256.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70.
Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
