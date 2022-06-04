Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Trane Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Trane Technologies to earn $7.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $138.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $128.13 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after acquiring an additional 792,225 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 2,352.5% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 69,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after acquiring an additional 67,046 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trane Technologies (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.