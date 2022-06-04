Transcontinental (TCL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 8th. Analysts expect Transcontinental to post earnings of C$0.51 per share for the quarter.
Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$680.80 million.
Transcontinental has a 1 year low of C$23.27 and a 1 year high of C$31.95.
Transcontinental Company Profile (Get Rating)
Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.