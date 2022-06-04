Transcontinental (TCL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 8th. Analysts expect Transcontinental to post earnings of C$0.51 per share for the quarter.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$680.80 million.

Transcontinental has a 1 year low of C$23.27 and a 1 year high of C$31.95.

In other news, Director Christine Desaulniers purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.41 per share, with a total value of C$36,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$368,200. Also, Senior Officer Donald Lecavalier purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.68 per share, with a total value of C$49,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$382,772.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

