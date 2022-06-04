Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.21.

Several brokerages recently commented on RIG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

In other Transocean news, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,636,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,887,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Transocean by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,705,682 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $240,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,666 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Transocean by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,889,662 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $159,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,968 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Transocean by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,709,937 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $99,214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Transocean by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Transocean by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,924,313 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after acquiring an additional 535,577 shares during the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIG opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72. Transocean has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $5.56.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.13 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

