Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TOLWF shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of TOLWF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.77. 8,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,958. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

