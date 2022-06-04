Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on TUFN. Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Colliers Securities cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

NYSE TUFN opened at $12.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.45 million, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Tufin Software Technologies ( NYSE:TUFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 74.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 407,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 56,741 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 89.1% in the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 270,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 127,327 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

