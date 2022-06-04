Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.08.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 74 ($0.94) to GBX 78 ($0.99) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.08) to GBX 87 ($1.10) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUWOY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 17,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,197. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

