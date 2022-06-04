Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of TSE:TRQ traded up C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$37.98. 295,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,007. The firm has a market cap of C$7.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.09. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of C$12.15 and a 52-week high of C$38.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.98.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( TSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$510.05 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

