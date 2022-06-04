Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.00.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of TSE:TRQ traded up C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$37.98. 295,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,007. The firm has a market cap of C$7.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.09. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of C$12.15 and a 52-week high of C$38.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.98.
About Turquoise Hill Resources (Get Rating)
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
