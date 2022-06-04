U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.77.

Several research firms have issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

USB traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $51.94. 8,820,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,029,207. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average is $55.36.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

