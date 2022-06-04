UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.92.

UBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.79. 1,879,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,816,800. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

