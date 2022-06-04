UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UCB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of UCB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJF remained flat at $$92.18 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. UCB has a 1 year low of $90.93 and a 1 year high of $122.90.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

