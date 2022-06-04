UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.79.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on UDR from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of UDR opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average is $55.72.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UDR will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 298.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UDR by 111.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in UDR by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UDR by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

