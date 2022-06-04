UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.74.

Several analysts have weighed in on PATH shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on UiPath from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on UiPath from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on UiPath from $74.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter valued at $3,331,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 68.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,718 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 27,178 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 726.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 109,107 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 95,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PATH traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,814,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,547,339. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.33. UiPath has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $79.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.60.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $245.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.37 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 42.95%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

