Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $297.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) to post sales of $297.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $292.40 million to $300.00 million. Umpqua reported sales of $320.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.38 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

In other news, Director Luis Machuca acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $131,404.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,714.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $88,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,303.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 138.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $22.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

