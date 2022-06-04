United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.12 Billion

Brokerages expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) to post $7.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.36 billion and the lowest is $7.01 billion. United Natural Foods reported sales of $6.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $28.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.56 billion to $28.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $29.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.41 billion to $29.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 0.84%.

NASDAQ UNFI opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.94. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

